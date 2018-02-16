SUV Rollover Accident Slows Traffic on Interstate 90 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

SUV Rollover Accident Slows Traffic on Interstate 90

A single-car rollover accident slowed traffic on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

It was reported in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 24 at Peach Street/Route 19.

The SUV ended up in the median and suffered damage.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as emergency crews worked at the scene.

