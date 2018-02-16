SUV Rollover Accident Slows Traffic on Interstate 90

A single-car rollover accident slowed traffic on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon.

It was reported in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 24 at Peach Street/Route 19.

The SUV ended up in the median and suffered damage.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.