Imagination Expotarium Kicks Off Saturday For the Second Year In Erie

If you are looking to expand the imagination in your child's life, there's a place to do it this weekend, where they can learn about safety, the outdoors and adventure, all in one place. 

The Imagination Expotarium at the Bayfront Convention Center is being hosted by Erie Promotions. There will be activities ranging from books, bike safety, getting photos taken at a princess palace, and even practicing the weather in front of a green screen from Erie News Now. 
There are two sessions both Saturday and Sunday and children will see that the Bayfront Convention center will be broken up into eight islands. 

Mark Concilla, the show promoter, says, "Each island has a learning experience for the kids."

There are two sessions each of the two days of the event, the morning one runs from 10am until 12:30pm. The afternoon session goes from 1:30 to 4pm. 
Tickets are $15 at the door for the children. and that includes an adult pass, event guide and travel sack. additional adult admission or a spectator pass --like a brother or sister, would cost $5 each. 

