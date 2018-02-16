Fortis Institute Helps Give Kids a Smile - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fortis Institute Helps Give Kids a Smile

Some Erie area kids have a reason to smile, thanks to Fortis Institute Erie dental hygiene students.

The school hosted its 12th annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

Fortis students provided free dental care to kids, including screenings, cleanings, sealants and radiographs.

Nearly one in four children, ages 2 to 11, have untreated cavities, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The event raises awareness about untreated dental disease locally and nationally.

The American Dental Association launched the Give Kids a Smile program nationally in 2003.

Each year, 350,000-400,000 kids benefit from this program.

