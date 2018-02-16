Jeffrey Tambor 'profoundly disappointed' by 'Transparent' ouster - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jeffrey Tambor 'profoundly disappointed' by 'Transparent' ouster

Sandra Gonzalez, CNN -

Jeffrey Tambor says he is "profoundly disappointed" by Amazon's decision to pursue Season 5 of the series without him,.

The decision was made after Amazon completed an investigation into allegations of harassment by two people who worked with Tambor on the series.

Below is Tambor's response in full:

"I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me. I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway's unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak."




