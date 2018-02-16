Erie County Executive to Visit Different Municipality Each Month - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Executive to Visit Different Municipality Each Month, Hold Q&A Sessions

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is coming to a community near you.

Dahlkemper announced Friday she is launching a project called Exploring Erie County.

She will spend one day each month in a different Erie County municipality touring facilities and visiting with residents.

Dahlkemper said she will hold public question and answer sessions in each community she visits.

Her first trip will be Wednesday, Feb. 21.

"Our Explore Erie County visits will take off in Fairview," said Dahlkemper. "We have a business there we're going to be meeting with. We're going to be meeting with some elected officials. We're going to be going to Pleasant Ridge Manor, possibly playing bingo."

The public Q&A session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center Library at 1255 Manchester Road.

Dahlkemper will be writing about each visit in a new blog she is starting called Erie County Connection.

