Conneaut Lake revitalization projects to start in coming weeks

It's a $4 million investment revitalizing downtown Conneaut Lake that developers say will not include a tax hike.

It'll be a total refreshing, long-overdue, much-needed improvements in town," said Bill Eldridge, chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee and Conneaut Lake Borough Councilman.

On Friday, the public received their first real look at two projects that will start in the coming weeks. The first is along Water Street (Route 322), the main road through town. Those upgrades include new sidewalks, curbs and lighting. That's expected to be complete by July.

"We're coming out of a period of run-down infrastructure in town," said Eldridge.

It's welcome news for some local business owners, who aren't concerned with that construction schedule running into the summer tourism season.

"Everybody's got to go through a little turmoil to get to the end result," said Maria Keltner, owner of Vacavi Cafe on Water St. "Nothing comes easy."

The second project focuses on the nearby Fireman's Beach, meant to capitalize on Conneaut Lake's tourism-based economy. Work there includes expanded parking and a new boat docking system, and is scheduled to wrap up by Memorial Day.

One of the most attractive features for local business owners in Conneaut Lake is the new pedestrian pathway that will lead from the waterfront right to their shops.

"It gives people better access to walk into town, have a coffee, check out the shops," said Amy Detelich, who owns Now and Again Gift Shop & Boutique, referring to the promenade connecting the nearby Ice House Park to Water St."

"So it's all working together and it has to have a positive impact on the overall lake economy," Eldridge said.

Fireman's Beach will be closed to boaters during construction. But Eldridge promises that both projects will be done on time, for those in the lake, and on the land.