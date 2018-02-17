Ice Castle Lighting Ceremony Attracts Families from All Over - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ice Castle Lighting Ceremony Attracts Families from All Over

Posted: Updated:
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. -

Families from all over came out to Mayville, Ny for a big winter attraction.

Friday was the opening ceremony of the lighting the ice castle.
After learning about the ice castle, here on Erie News Now, one family made the trip from Erie to see it for their selves.
Another group traveled even further.
Coming all the way from Hamburg, they plan to make it a weekend experience.

Ice castle festivities in Mayville will be going on all weekend.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com