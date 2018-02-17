Fish Fry Friday at St. Luke's Church - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fish Fry Friday at St. Luke's Church

ERIE, Pa. -

It's the first Friday of Lent, which means fish fries are happening all over Erie.

For this week's Fish Fry Friday, Erie News Now visited St. Luke's church.
They offered plates full of garlic baked fish, green beans, mac and cheese, pierogies, fried shrimp and even dessert.
Folks fasting this Lenten season, as well as others who just love a good piece of fried fish came out for the fry.

