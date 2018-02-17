Heart of the Community Seminar Discusses Ways to Keep Your Heart - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Heart of the Community Seminar Discusses Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy

ERIE, Pa. -

February is National Heart Month and with that in mind, Highmark Health, St. Vincent and the American Heart Association hosted a free seminar, entitled, the Heart of the Community at the Ambassador Conference Center. 
The event included a panel discussion, a question and answer session, plus featured speakers.
The experts focused on recognizing heart disease, the risk factors involved and the latest treatment. heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the U.S., but in the last ten years, the percentage of people dying from heart issues has dropped significantly.

