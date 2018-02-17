Body Found at Dobbins Landing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Body Found at Dobbins Landing



The coroner has been called to the scene after a man's body was found at Dobbins Landing Saturday.

It was first reported as a water rescue at the foot of State Street around 8 a.m.

The Erie Fire Department and Erie Police are also at the scene.

Investigators told Erie News Now the body was located in the water where the ice thinned.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

