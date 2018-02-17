WATCH LIVE: Winter Olympics - Biathlon, Freestyle Skiing, Cross-Country

Saturday, February 17 2018 9:06 AM EST2018-02-17 14:06:11 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-17 19:16:07 GMT
A passerby spotted his body in the water at the edge of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m.More >>
A passerby spotted his body in the water at the edge of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-02-16 17:01:18 GMT
Friday, February 16 2018 12:02 PM EST2018-02-16 17:02:45 GMT
It happened on West Lake Road at the entrance to Gate of Heaven Cemetery around 8:43 a.m.More >>
It happened on West Lake Road at the entrance to Gate of Heaven Cemetery around 8:43 a.m.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-02-16 12:56:38 GMT
A former Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006 is going public with a description of Trump's alleged system for concealing affairs.More >> A former Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006 is going public with a description of Trump's alleged system for concealing affairs.More >>
Saturday, February 17 2018 6:23 AM EST2018-02-17 11:23:52 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 6:23 AM EST2018-02-17 11:23:52 GMT
Several crews from the Erie Fire Department and Emergycare responded to the fire at 5:30 Saturday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Street.More >>
Several crews from the Erie Fire Department and Emergycare responded to the fire at 5:30 Saturday morning in the 2900 block of Poplar Street.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-02-16 22:46:26 GMT
Friday, February 16 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-02-16 22:46:26 GMT
An Erie County Prison inmate charged with attacking and spitting at corrections officers in two separate incidents, is being held for trial. More >>
An Erie County Prison inmate charged with attacking and spitting at corrections officers in two separate incidents, is being held for trial. More >>
Saturday, February 17 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-02-17 05:26:29 GMT
Saturday, February 17 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-02-17 05:39:33 GMT
Ice castle festivities in Mayville will be going on all weekend.More >>
Ice castle festivities in Mayville will be going on all weekend.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 10:31 AM EST2018-02-16 15:31:45 GMT
Jim Duncan has always insisted he never broke the bones of his infant son, and now a Florida appeals court has agreed that Duncan deserves a hearing for a new trial.More >> Jim Duncan has always insisted he never broke the bones of his infant son, and now a Florida appeals court has agreed that Duncan deserves a hearing for a new trial.More >>
Friday, February 16 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-16 23:46:47 GMT
Friday, February 16 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-02-17 00:03:38 GMT
It was reported in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 24 at Peach Street/Route 19.More >>
It was reported in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 24 at Peach Street/Route 19.More >>