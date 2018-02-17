Student Government Meets Mercyhurst University Trustees - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Student Government Meets Mercyhurst University Trustees

A group of  Mercyhurst University students had an opportunity to meet face to face with the school's board of trustees to share their ideas on how to improve the university.

Merychurst Student Government hosts the annual meet and greet with faculty, trustees and even chair of the Board of Trustees Richard Lanzillo.

The goal is for trustees to hear directly from students the things that the believe the university is doing well, as well as areas where they think improvements can be made.

Jonah Jackson, Mercyhurst Student Government President said, "I think this is a great opportunity for students to just kind of share their concerns with trustees, especially ones who care and have an opinion and want to change the direction of our university."

Mercyhurst Trustee, Lev Kubiak said it's a valuable exchange. "This ability to gather with students and have the trustees and the administration and faculty and students all in one venue to kind of share some information, is a great opportunity for us and I know the trustees love the opportunity."

Real projects have been spurred by these conversations.  An example is the current construction of Ryan Hall, a new sophomore residence building expected to be completed by fall of 2018.

The meeting also helps student government members better understand the role of the university trustees.

