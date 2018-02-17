Speed Limit Reduced, Part of Interstate 80 Reopens After Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Speed Limit Reduced, Part of Interstate 80 Reopens After Crash

Posted: Updated:

SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION: PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties due to the winter conditions.

Drivers are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel.

INTERSTATE REOPENS: UPDATE 7:59 p.m.: All lanes have reopened.

EARLIER: Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound is closed between Exit 19 (Interstate 79 interchange) in Mercer County to Exit 29 (Barkeyville, Route 8) in Venango County due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.

