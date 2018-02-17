GE's "Bids for Kids" continues to benefit children 's causes amid turbulent times

Employees of GE Transportation held their 23rd-annual "Bids for Kids" fund raising event.

The strong community support from GE workers comes at the same time they are wondering about their employment future

The fundraiser is among GE’s largest, giving generous support to children in our community. But with the size of the workforce shrinking at Erie GE Transportation, there are concerns about the loss of their charitable efforts

That sure wasn't evident tonight as a large crowd came out for the auction. It's an elegant evening with live and silent auction items up for the highest bidder. From a signed Pittsburgh Steelers football and art work to some nice TV’s



Last year alone, the event raised over $215,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Boys and Girls Club.



Despite turbulent times for Erie GE, with layoffs, and talks of spinning off the transportation business, organizers are optimistic their charitable impact will remain strong.

And they hope to top last year's dollar amount.

"Absolutely, yes, it was a cause for concern, but I think the dedication of the program members for this event really showed that we're not giving up on this event.” Event Chair, Hannah Mazzocchi said “Because we have actually more people here than last year, even though all the changes that have been happening at GE. So we're still dedicated to giving back to this community, and providing through these charities."

Since it started over two decades ago, Bids for Kids has raised more than $1.4 million for children in the Erie community.