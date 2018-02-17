GE's "Bids for Kids" continues to benefit children 's causes amid turbulent times

A passerby spotted his body in the water at the edge of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m.More >>
Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says it was a Buffalo area man, formerly from Erie, who fell off Dobbins Landing onto the bay ice early this morning and died of exposure.More >>
It happened on West Lake Road at the entrance to Gate of Heaven Cemetery around 8:43 a.m.More >>
The fundraiser is among GE’s largest, giving generous support to children in our community. But with the size of the workforce shrinking at Erie GE Transportation, there are concerns about the loss of their charitable efforts.More >>
Father David Poulson, 64, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cambridge Springs, and Father Sean Kerins, 27, chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, have been prohibited from any public ministry, as well as from any contact with minors.More >>
An Erie County Prison inmate charged with attacking and spitting at corrections officers in two separate incidents, is being held for trial.More >>
Watch live coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea.More >>
