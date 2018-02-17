Gannon Sweeps Pride of Erie Games From Mercyhurst

For a second time this season, it was the Gannon women's and men's basketball teams taking down Mercyhurst to claim the Porreco Pride of Erie trophy.

The Gannon women opened the doubleheader with a 75-59 win over the Lady Lakers. The Golden Knights were paced on the afternoon by senior guard Maggie Mitchell who had a game-high 25 points. She also added 8 assists and was named the Porecco Pride of Erie Game Changer.

Maria Lapertosa led Mercyhurst in scoring with 16 points. Kori Sidwell and Eliza Oswalt combined to add another 26 points combined in the loss.

Gannon sweeps the season series over Mercyhurst for the first time since 2014-15. The golden Knights also clinched a spot in the PSAC tournament with the win over Mercyhurst. They will be the fifth seed in the conference tournament that begins February 26

The Gannon men also got the season sweep of Mercyhurst with a 58-50 win, but in a little closer fashion

The Golden Knights led by nine with 1:28 to go, however the Lakers widdled the lead down to just three with 41 seconds left to play. Then Mercyhurst had a chance to make it a one-point game with just 41 seconds left, but Stephen Spurlock missed a dunk and Gannon secured the rebound and went down to shoot a pair of free throws.

Zay Jackson was the leading scorer for Gannon with 15 points and four rebounds. the Golden Knight guard was the men's game recipient of the Porreco Prid of Erie Game Changer award.

Gannon's win made it four straight over Mercyhurst in the State Street rivalry, and the first time since 207-2008 and 2008-2009 season that Gannon has swept in back-to-back seasons.

Gannon is still in the mix for the PSAC West top seed, while Mercyhrust needs just one win to clinch the final spot for the West division.