Potential democratic Lt. Governor candidates weigh in on gerrymandering status

The Erie County Democratic Party hosted several prospective Lieutenant Governor Candidates Saturday evening.

Seven candidates spread throughout the state were on-hand Saturday night to collect signatures and meet with other party members ahead of the primary election.



Erie news now spoke with a few of the candidates to hear their thoughts on the current issue of supposed gerrymandered districts across the state.

"I'm delighted with the supreme court's decision, recognizing the palpably unconstitutional, gerrymandered lines in Pennsylvania" Representative from Montgomery County, Madeline Dean said.



"The best ideas and policies want the most open election.” Mayor of Braddock, John Fetterman said “And if you want to restrict access, if you want to restrict voting, then that means you're probably not with the best policies."



"I absolutely believe the Supreme Court was right in sending everyone back to the drawing board.” Chester County Commissioner, Kathi Cozzone said “And I think the Governor's done a pretty good job of meeting the order of the constitution in the supreme court."



"It's about time, to be honest, that we've got a Supreme Court that sees that our maps are unfairly drawn." Lt. Governor Candidate, Aryanna Berringer said

The last day to file nominating petitions for the primaries is March 7th.