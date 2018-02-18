L'Arche Erie's outdoor adventures raffle brings out packed crowd for good cause

A chance to cure some cabin fever and win some prizes while doing it for a good cause, was too good to pass up today. As L’Arche Erie held its second-annual "Outdoor Adventures Raffle".

A packed crowd was on hand at the Zem-Zem Shrine Center for raffle today.

Prizes included camping, hiking and fishing gear to help get people in the outdoor adventure spirit.

The event served a dual purpose as it gave community members a chance to learn about L’Arche Erie, and their work with individuals with disabilities.

"It's fantastic, you know we get people out here that might not know much about L’Arche, but they get to learn a little bit about L’Arche when they're here, and win some awesome prizes. “Director of Development at L'Arche Erie, Kevin Forte said “ If we can get people here, get them together, learn a little bit about what we do at L’Arche, it's a win-win for us."

All the proceeds from the raffle went to benefit L’Arche Erie.