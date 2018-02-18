U.S. Coast Guard Wants You to Stay Safe on the Ice

With recent calls for water rescues on Presque Isle Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard wants to remind everyone to be careful out on the ice, especially with warmer temperatures on the way.

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue Saturday morning where they found the body of a man near Dobbins Landing.

Firefighters were called to a water rescue near the same location Friday.

A person, who was ice boating, fell into the water about 25 yards off shore. The victim was rescued.

If you plan to head out onto the ice, know what the ice conditions are, dress for the water temperature - not the air temperature, and have the proper equipment.

For crews to locate you faster, Joshua Gonzalez of the Coast Guard said make sure you are not on the ice by yourself.

"Use a buddy system or if you're going to go out on the ice alone, make sure you have a flow plan or someone knows where you're at at all times," said Gonzalez.

The Coast Guard asks you to use common sense when heading out on the ice.

