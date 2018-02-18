Report: Tops Markets Could File for Bankruptcy

Tops Friendly Markets, which operates several grocery stores in the northwestern Pennsylvania, could file for bankruptcy later this month, according to a report by Bloomberg published Saturday.

Tops had a $723 million debt load, according to a 2017 report from Reuters. Filing for bankruptcy would allow the supermarket chain to seek court protection from creditors.

The Bloomberg report said pressures are mounting in the grocery industry:

"With low margins and ample competition, the grocery business has always been challenging. But now the industry is contending with a more aggressive push by big-box retailers and Amazon.com Inc., which acquired Whole Foods last year to give it a larger brick-and-mortar presence. The moves threaten to force older chains to either consolidate or revamp their operations."

Bi-Lo LLC, which owns Winn Dixie chain, is also planning to file for court protection and could close up to 200 stores, according to the same report from Bloomberg.

Tops is a regional grocery store chain with roots in Western New York. It operates nearly 170 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont with 15,000 employees, according to the company's website. Locally, the company has three stories in the City of Erie, plus locations in Union City, Waterford, Meadville, Warren and Sheffield.

