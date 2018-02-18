WATCH: Sunday's Highlights of Team USA from Winter Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

WATCH: Sunday's Highlights of Team USA from Winter Olympics

Posted: Updated:

Men’s Bobsled

U.S. bobsled riding with Steve Holcomb in their thoughts | Watch »

Men’s Curling

Men's Curling Day 5: Team USA suffers losses to Japan and Norway | Watch »

Men’s Biathlon

Fourcade overcomes mistakes to win in dramatic photo finish | Watch »

Men’s Hockey

Canada clinches a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-0 over South Korea | Watch »

Speed Skating

Maame Biney felt internal, not external, Olympic pressure | Watch »

Figure Skating

Adam Rippon ‘never would have imagined’ response | Watch »

Vincent Zhou describes quads: ‘Swing it and feel it’ | Watch »

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

