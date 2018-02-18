WATCH LIVE: Primetime Coverage of 2018 Winter Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

WATCH LIVE: Primetime Coverage of 2018 Winter Olympics

Posted: Updated:

Maia and Alex Shibutani return to the rink for the short dance in Figure Skating. Live coverage also features American Maddie Bowman competing in halfpipe qualifying runs in Freestyle Skiing. Action also includes men's Cross-Country, the women's 500m in Speed Skating, Bobsled's two-man event and women's big air qualification in Snowboarding.

