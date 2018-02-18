Gritz Scores Twice, Otters Grind Out Win Over Guelph

After seeing a lead fall away in the third Saturday to London, the Erie Otters distanced the memory and answered a Guelph storming attack over the final two periods to secure a 5-4 win.

"That's the name of the game," said Erie Otters forward Alex Gritz who scored for the first time in 19 games. "We did some good things last night, but tonight I thought we did a really good job and we possessed pucks really well and I thought we did a lot of really good things."

Gritz had a pair of goals to aid the Otters effort, which were his first since scoring against Kingston on the final day of 2017.

"Obviously its been a while since I buried one, but you know what it's just how it goes," said Gritz. "You have to work through that and at times I think I was making it hard on myself to get them, but tonight like you say, I was just in the right areas, the dirty areas and just got lucky."

It wasn't luck but rather grit and bounce back that allowed the Otters to avoid a second straight third period downfall. Erie saw Guelph register three third period goals to bring the game to within one each time.

However, goals in the third by Kyle Maksimovich and Owen Headrick, who's went down as the game-winner, allowed Erie to overcome the Storm pressure.

"This is kind of what we have been," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg on his team's resiliency. "I mean its taken us a little longer than usual to kind of have that confidence to get back into it, but we haven't quit....Tonight I thought we stuck with it."

Hayden Fowler opened the scoring early in the first period to get the Otters goal spree started in the first. Gritz's pair of tallies began just 22 seconds after the Fowler marker and then added his second in the second period.

Troy Lajeunesse and Patrick Fellows also had two points to add to the offense that scored nine goals in two games over the weekend

Erie will have another quick turn around with the hopes of sweeping the Storm, as these two teams head to Guelph for a President's Day afternoon tilt.

Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. from the Sleeman Centre.