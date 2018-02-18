Millcreek Schools to Practice Hard Lockdown Drills, Re-evaluate - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Schools to Practice Hard Lockdown Drills, Re-evaluate Safety after School Shooting

Posted: Feb 16, 2018 09:08 AM Updated: Feb 16, 2018 09:08 AM

In the wake of the school shooting in Florida, Erie area school districts are doing whatever they can to prevent the same from happening in their buildings.

The Millcreek Township School District will practice hard lockdown drills next week.

Parents were alerted by email late Thursday afternoon.

The message also said the school district will be meeting with the Millcreek Township Police Department to go over its current critical incident plan and emergency response procedures.

Superintendent Bill Hall said he is pushing for the district to have more of these lockdown drills over fire drills, considering the increase in school shootings across the country.

"When you see the interviews in the places where it does happen, you put yourself in that position and think we're one bad day away from having to deal with something like this," said Hall. "It's unfortunate, but it's a part of our society that we have to deal with."

Schools typically practice at least one hard lockdown drill per year, according to Hall.

Hall said he is confident that the district is prepared in the event of a tragedy.

