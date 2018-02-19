Erie Businesses Worried about Food Stamp Changes

Many low-income families rely on extra assistance from the government, including food stamps.

People may soon see a change in how that program is run, which is concerning an Erie area business.

The Trump administration recently released its 2019 budget. Part of it would reduce the money given to food stamp programs and replace it with a food delivery program.

Erie News Now stopped by the Gorkha Grocery store on East 13th Street.

Workers said 80 percent of their customers pay with food stamps. They said the downside to changing the program is the store could see less people stopping by.

"It'll be pretty difficult for a place like this because, as you can see, most of our product is a food, which means that usually our customers usually buy it with food stamps," said Tibak Gurung of Gorkha Grocery. "If they take away food stamps, not only with it affect us as a business, it'll decrease our profits, our revenue but also effect them as a customer, as a citizen."

The Trump administration said the program would help reduce fraud, enhance nutrition and save money.

The plan is only in the proposal stage. It will still need approval at the federal level before it becomes a reality.

