Erie Businesses Worried about Food Stamp Changes

Tops had a $723 million debt load, according to a 2017 report from Reuters. Filing for bankruptcy would allow the supermarket chain to seek court protection from creditors.
A passerby spotted his body in the water at the edge of Dobbins Landing and called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m.
Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says it was a Buffalo area man, formerly from Erie, who fell off Dobbins Landing onto the bay ice early this morning and died of exposure.
It happened on West Lake Road at the entrance to Gate of Heaven Cemetery around 8:43 a.m.
Troopers served a search warrant at 834 East 22nd Street Thursday.
Father David Poulson, 64, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Cambridge Springs, and Father Sean Kerins, 27, chaplain at Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, have been prohibited from any public ministry, as well as from any contact with minors.
Drivers are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel.
