Two Arrested for Cocaine in City of Erie

Pennsylvania State Police have made two cocaine-related arrests in the City of Erie.

Troopers served a search warrant at 834 East 22nd Street Thursday.

They seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Victor Vasquez Gonzalez and Virginia Vasquez were taken into custody and charged with intent to deliver and other drug offenses.

Both were taken to the Erie County Prison. Bond was set at $25,000 for Victor Vasquez Gonzalez and $10,000 for Virginia Vasquez.

