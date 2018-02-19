Two Arrested for Cocaine in City of Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Arrested for Cocaine in City of Erie

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police have made two cocaine-related arrests in the City of Erie.

Troopers served a search warrant at 834 East 22nd Street Thursday.

They seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Victor Vasquez Gonzalez and Virginia Vasquez were taken into custody and charged with intent to deliver and other drug offenses.

Both were taken to the Erie County Prison. Bond was set at $25,000 for Victor Vasquez Gonzalez and $10,000 for Virginia Vasquez.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com