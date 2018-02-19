Taste of East Erie Serves Up Variety of Food for Fundraiser - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Taste of East Erie Serves Up Variety of Food for Fundraiser

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Taste of East Erie Sunday.

Several east side food and beverage restaurants, bars and other groups served up a variety of dishes.

There was chicken tortilla soup, turtle brownies, pepperoni muffins and specialty sausage sandwiches.

It all raises money for the Iroquois School District Foundation, which funds staff grants, high-tech learning equipment and educational experiences.

"You'll see that people don't eat and leave," said Doug White, of the Foundation. "They stay and visit with different folks and things like that, so it's not only a great fundraiser for us, it's a great community event. That's just as important."

This is the 13th year for the Taste of East Erie.

The Foundation is planning something new - its first annual Erie Food Truck Festival - June 2 at the GE field at Water and Main Street.

