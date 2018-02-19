Jamestown Firefighter Faces Charges for Firing Gun During Domest - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown Firefighter Faces Charges for Firing Gun During Domestic Dispute

Posted: Updated:

Police have filed charges against a Jamestown, New York firefighter for a domestic dispute involving gunfire.

It happened at the home of Ryan DiDomenico at 23 Alfred Street Saturday night.

Police accuse DiDomenico, 35, of holding down his girlfriend against her will and obstructing her breathing.

DiDomenico also brandished a handgun and fired a round into the wall of the residence, police said.

When she tried to call 9-1-1, police said he took her phone, but she was able to run to a neighbor's home for help.

DiDomenico faces charges including menacing, unlawful imprisonment and reckless endangerment.

He is also a Jamestown firefighter, according to our news partner WNY News Now.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com