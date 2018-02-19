Jamestown Firefighter Faces Charges for Firing Gun During Domestic Dispute

Police have filed charges against a Jamestown, New York firefighter for a domestic dispute involving gunfire.

It happened at the home of Ryan DiDomenico at 23 Alfred Street Saturday night.

Police accuse DiDomenico, 35, of holding down his girlfriend against her will and obstructing her breathing.

DiDomenico also brandished a handgun and fired a round into the wall of the residence, police said.

When she tried to call 9-1-1, police said he took her phone, but she was able to run to a neighbor's home for help.

DiDomenico faces charges including menacing, unlawful imprisonment and reckless endangerment.

He is also a Jamestown firefighter, according to our news partner WNY News Now.

