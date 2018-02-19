ServErie Partnering with Pfeiffer-Burleigh School, Booker T. Washington Center for School Initiative

ServErie is partnering with Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School and the Booker T. Washington Center for its school initiative this summer.

Volunteers will help with cleaning, painting and landscaping, as well as drywall and roof repairs, Thursday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 4.

It's the latest effort by ServErie, which coordinated more than 2,000 volunteers to remodel and clean Erie High School in summer 2017. They primed and painted about 1,000 lockers, painted about 100 classrooms, and created a commons area for the students, among other work.

ServErie is already recruiting volunteers for the 2018 school and center project. You can sign up now at ServErie.com or learn more on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.