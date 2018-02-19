Accident Damages Pole, Knocks Out Power in East Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Accident Damages Pole, Knocks Out Power in East Erie

A driver has reportedly fled the scene of an accident on Erie's east side that damaged a pole.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of Buffalo Road around 10:46 a.m.

A SUV sheared a pole and brought down wires, according to reports from the scene.

The crash knocked out power in the area. It is also affecting several traffic lights.

Penelec estimates 500-1,500 people are without power. The estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m., according to its online outage map.

Police have blocked off the road.

The Mercury Mariner suffered heavy damage and was towed from the scene. Its driver took off on foot.

Three other people were inside the same vehicle at the time. One was taken to UPMC Hamot with unknown injuries.

