Black History 101 Mobile Museum Comes to Erie

February is Black History Month and to celebrate Penn State Behrend is bringing a one-of-a-kind event to Erie.

It's called the Black History 101 Mobile Museum. It's set up inside McGarvey Commons.

The museum features a collection filled with thousands of original artifacts from prominent figures like Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, and Rosa Parks.

The mobile museum aims to give students a different perspective on history, and an alternate way to explore the past.

The collection has been on the road and collecting items for more than 25 years.

