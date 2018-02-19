WATCH: Monday's Highlights from Winter Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

WATCH: Monday's Highlights from Winter Olympics

Posted: Feb 17, 2018 03:06 PM Updated: Feb 17, 2018 11:23 PM

Curling

Shuster overcome with emotion after U.S. upset of Canada | Watch »

Women's Curling Day 6: Team USA gets much needed wins over Denmark and China | Watch »

Bobsled

Justin Kripp’s Canadian sled ties for gold in 2-man bobsled | Watch »

Germany’s Friedrich sled ties for gold | Watch »

Team USA’s Olsen sled finishes out 2-man bobsled | Watch »

Team USA’s Bascue sled closes out its 2-man competition | Watch »

Cunningham sled finishes 21st in 2-man bobsled | Watch »

Women’s Hockey

Canada punches its ticket, will face U.S. in final | Watch »

U.S., Canada hockey rivalry lacks mythical stories of early Olympic years | Watch »

Figure Skating

Two Americans skating for South Korea make cut in ice dance  | Watch »

Curling

U.S. defeats Canada, stays alive in men's curling tournament | Watch »

U.S. curlers defeat Canada in extra end | Watch »

Speed Skating

Team USA surprisingly advance to team pursuit semifinal | Watch »

Kimani Griffin makes his Olympic debut in the 500m | Watch »

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved.

