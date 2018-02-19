Snowboarders Hit Slopes at Peek 'n Peak

Skiers and snowboarders packed Peek 'n Peak in Clymer, New York Sunday during what has become a busy President's Day weekend.

Erie News Now spoke to two long-time snowboarders from Mentor, Ohio who flock to the Peak almost weekly.

Their idols are Olympic gold medalists Chloe Kim and Red Gerard.

They don't have Olympic-sized ambitions for themselves; instead, they just do it for fun.

"I don't think that I'm good enough to be in the Olympics," said Kara Ralston.

"Yeah, that'd be awesome though," said Sarah Hofius.

"It's nerve wracking even snowboarding here," said Ralston.

If you have not hit the slopes yet this season, you may want to try sooner rather than later. Temperatures are starting to warm up.

