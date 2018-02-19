Update: ServErie Unveils 2018 Projects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Update: ServErie Unveils 2018 Projects

The non-profit agency, ServErie, today unveiled its latest projects.

More than 2,000 volunteers will spend three days in August sprucing up Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School and the Booker T. Washington Center.

Organizers say they want to continue the community effort that focused on Erie High School last year.

They say a similar effort will be made this year, to cleanup, paint, install drywall, repair concrete and roofs and improve landscaping at both locations.

ServErie again expects many church and community organizations to help out.

Organizers say they picked the school and neighborhood center because they are so important in fighting poverty and helping Erie's immigrant community.

ServErie Executive Director Marcus Atkinson said, "So to serve them in this way, to help support the many initiatives that are housed in their buildings, I think is key. And any morale booster you can get, when you are dealing with at risk situations, is always helpful."

This year's effort will be held August 2-4.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
