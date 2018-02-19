Law Enforcement Holds Active Shooter Drill at Fairview Schools

Several law enforcement agencies get some hands-on training, with an active shooter drill at a local elementary school.



The Fairview Township School District coordinated with Pennsylvania State Police for Monday's active shooter safety drill inside the elementary school, "We tell our guys limited information that they may have, that there is an active shooter in the school, the last seen location is in the west wing, and then they're tasked with searching the entire building until they seek out the threat and bring the active shooter scenario to an end," said Cpl. Rico Coletta, an Instructor at the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Training Center.

30 law enforcement officers from several departments including Erie County Sheriffs, State Police Troopers, local police from Millcreek, Girard and Lake City, and U.S. Border Patrol Agents all trained together, "In a real-life situation any agency that could pick this up on the radio, they're going to respond," said State Police Tpr. Cindy Owens. "And you never know who's going to be here when you get here, so we like to pair people up with different departments, so we can send them through the scenario, and we have to learn how to work with one another," Owens added.

While law enforcement used the facility to train, the Fairview School District used the day to practice its safety and security protocols with its teachers and staff as well.

State Troopers went into the High School and Middle School buildings and fired blank rounds at various locations throughout the buildings, while the teachers were inside the classrooms, "We allow the teachers to sit in their rooms, both with their doors closed and doors opened, so they can hear the difference of what the shots sound like in different locations of the building," said Cpl. Coletta. "So then they can take it upon themselves to decide, 'Are we going to run? Are we going to hide and shelter in place? Or is the shooter right here on top of us and do we have to fight to save lives," Coletta continued.

Monday's drill comes just days after 17 people are killed, and 14 wounded at high school in Florida, when a former student opened fire inside the school.



So while Monday's drill may seem reactionary, for the Fairview School District, it was very much proactive, "It's something we practice a lot here in Fairview, we take it very seriously, our school board has put a lot of money into security and safety measures in our buildings, probably upwards of $600,000 or $700,000 dollars worth of cameras, and hardening the glass, and better doors, and different hardware and security systems that we've installed," said Fairview Township School Supervisor Dr. Erik Kincade. "It's unfortunate that we have to spend time on an in-service day practicing this, but we know that the security of our students and staff is the number one priority that we have to deal with each day," Kincade continued.

Students were out of school on Monday for the President's Day Holiday, but Dr. Kincade says they also hold several drills throughout the year, including Code Red Intruder Drills for its students as well.