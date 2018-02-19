Pa. Supreme Court issues new congressional district map

Erie County will have just one U.S. Representative to Congress moving forward should the latest, and likely final, map of congressional districts presented Monday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court stand.

The court's version of the map would put all of Erie and Crawford County into the new 16th Congressional District represented by Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Butler). Kelly currently represents the City of Erie and nearly half of Erie County along with most of Crawford County.

Congressman Glenn Thompson (R-Bellefonte) would continue representing Warren County in the new 15th Congressional District, but would not represent eastern Erie County or the small portion of southeastern Crawford County his district currently covers.

Last month, the courts ruled that the congressional district lines that top Pa. Republicans drawn in in 2011 were unconstitutionally drawn to favor Republicans, what's known as partisan gerrymandering. Republicans currently hold 13 of the 18 congressional seats, even though there are over 800,000 more Democrats registered in Pennsylvania. The new map will be effective for the May 15 primary election, and likely gives Democrats an advantage to win more seats.

Republicans could take the case to federal court, arguing the maps should be drawn by legislators and not the courts.