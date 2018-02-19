Cryotherapy: "An Ice Bath on Steroids"

It is being described as an ice bath on steroids, as your body feels the effects of over negative two hundred degrees Fahrenheit.

The practice of Cryotherapy has been around for about 40 years but came to the United States about five years ago. It is being used by athletes and Olympians all over the world.

"What's happening is were re-oxygenating that blood. We are giving you more energy," explained Dave Henning, Owner of Lake Effect Cryotherapy.

Henning had Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer try it out. Temperatures quickly dipped below negative one hundred degrees Fahrenheit, to negative two hundred degrees Fahrenheit. Nitrogen gas fills the chamber. Henning said it is not harmful because it is most of what we breathe.

The three-minute session offers a variety of benefits to both athletes and non-athletes.

"Autoimmune diseases, back pain, psoriasis, migraines, it helps with all of this. It helps people to get off of prescription drugs, feel wonderful, gets rid of depression and anxiety issues," said Henning.

Some regulars at Lake Effect Cryotherapy enjoy the benefits they have received so far. Denise Dunbar is an Olympic weightlifter who began coming to help with her workouts but said it has even helped her recover from the flu.

"So I had some inflammation in my back, and I was trying to get rid of that inflammation. So I started coming to Cryotherapy for the last couple weeks and it really helped," said Dunbar.

Trevor Samol is a daily visitor. He has noticed that Cryotherapy has helped with inflammation and weight loss.

"I was out of shape, and I'm a registered nurse, so I was trying to think of different ways I could get myself back in shape holistically and I feel this is the way to do that," explained Samol.

Even though it is a cold experience, you come out refreshed and ready to go.

For more information on Cryotherapy or to book a session, https://www.lakeeffectcryotherapy.com/

If you are pregnant, have active cancer, had a heart attack or stroke within the last six months, or have high, uncontrollable blood pressure you cannot do a Cryotherapy session.

The initial session is $24.00 at Lake Effect Cryotherapy.