Time to Act Lecture Stresses Importance of Erie's History

Erie's heritage and tourism was the main topic at the Jefferson Educational Society Monday night.

Researcher and writer Michael Fuhrman discussed that public history and a community's story is a powerful tool for urban revitalization.

Furhman said Erie needs to connect the three forts in created by the French, British, and American colonials to showcase Erie's significant role in the development of our country.

By making them a signature attraction, it can help increase Erie's tourism, part of Erie's comprehensive plan.

"The aspiration is how do we turn that into an opportunity? How do we, through that investment, create an opportunity for economic development and a way for the people that are still living in the East side, to play a role in this signature attraction," said Fuhrman.

Fuhrman is working on a proposal to present to city leaders and would ideally like to see this possible in the next five to ten years.