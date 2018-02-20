STEM Fair Kicks Off National Engineers Week

To kick off National Engineers week, GE Transportation and Penn State Behrend teamed up to present their 4th annual STEM Fair.'

Held in the Junker Center on the Behrend campus, it's open to the public and students of all ages.

It's all to showcase what is involved in STEM careers.

Those who attended enjoyed many activities from the world of science, technology, engineering, and math.

They could also view science in action through hands on demonstrations, videos, and more.

This event attracts more than one thousand visitors, and 40 different participating vendors.