Three Erie Area Schools Named Among Top Safest in Pennsylvania

Three Erie-area school districts have ranked among the state's top safest in Pennsylvania in a list compiled by Niche.com.

Fort LeBoeuf placed 21st. General McLane came in 7th. Fairview was ranked 6th.

The districts were ranked on a number of factors, including surveys from parents and students, expenses per student, absenteeism, suspensions, expulsions, law enforcement referrals and school-related arrests.

