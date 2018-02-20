Woman Arrested on Warrant for Selling Crack Cocaine in Dunkirk

Police have arrested a Fredonia woman wanted on a warrant for selling crack cocaine to drug agents.

City of Dunkirk Police took Charlotta M. Thomas, 29, around 1 p.m. Sunday. She faces charges for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

She reportedly sold quantities of crack cocaine to agents of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force in the City of Dunkirk, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Her arrest follows a months-long investigation into the sale of the drug there.

Thomas was taken to the City of Dunkirk Jail and held without bail. She faces additional charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who sees suspicious or drug-related activity in their neighborhoods in Chautauqua County is asked to report it by calling 800-344-8702 or 716-363-0313.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.