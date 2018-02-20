COPY-WATCH: Sunday's Highlights of Team USA from Winter Olympics

Men’s Bobsled

U.S. bobsled riding with Steve Holcomb in their thoughts | Watch »

Men’s Curling

Men's Curling Day 5: Team USA suffers losses to Japan and Norway | Watch »

Men’s Biathlon

Fourcade overcomes mistakes to win in dramatic photo finish | Watch »

Men’s Hockey

Canada clinches a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-0 over South Korea | Watch »

Women’s Hockey

How 1998 inspires U.S. women's hockey team | Watch »

Rebecca Lowe sits down with Hilary Knight and Meghan Duggan to reflect on the ’98 team.

Speed Skating

Maame Biney felt internal, not external, Olympic pressure | Watch »

Men’s Speed Skating

Team USA eliminate from team pursuit, Dutch advance | Watch »

Figure Skating

Adam Rippon ‘never would have imagined’ response | Watch »

Vincent Zhou describes quads: ‘Swing it and feel it’ | Watch »

Nathan Chen offers advice for first-time Olympians | Watch »

Figure Skating: Short Dance Competition

Hubbell and Donohue in podium position after short dance | Watch »

Maia, Alex Shibutani perform upbeat short dance at Olympics | Watch »

Madison Chock and Evan Bates sit seventh after short dance | Watch »

Figure Skating: Wardrobe Malfunction

Despite wardrobe malfunction, French dancers in second place | Watch »

Women’s Curling

Team USA no match for hot Japan squad | Watch »

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Aerials

Oleksandr Abramenko knew he had a gold medal jump | Watch »

Jonathon Lillis lands jump but it isn't enough to advance | Watch »

American Nick Goepper takes home the silver medal for the U.S.

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

Marcel Hirscher wins giant slalom gold after two near misses | Watch »

Austrian Marcel Hirscher takes home the gold in giant slalom.

Snowboarding

Julia Marino reunites with childhood friend from Connecticut | Watch »

Curling

Team USA defeats Denmark in final end | Watch »

Women’s Hockey

Team USA advances to its third consecutive gold medal game after defeating Finland 5-0 in the women’s hockey semifinals; The U.S. will face the winner of Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (9:10pm KST) in the gold medal game

All the highlights from USA's 5-0 win over Finland | Watch »

USA scores back-to-back power-play goals, extend lead to 4-0 | Watch »

Gigi Marvin opens the scoring for the United States | Watch »

Women's Snowboard Big Air: Qualifying

Jamie Anderson into big air final with cab double cork 900 | Watch »

Julia Marino lands cab double under flip, makes big air final | Watch »

Hailey Langland doesn't advance out of big air qualifying | Watch »

Women’s Downhill: Training

Lindsey Vonn purposely slows herself down in training | Watch »

Mikaela Shiffrin tests the Olympic downhill course | Watch »

Stacey Cook in pain after downhill training run | Watch »

General Highlights

Adam Rippon answers everyone's Twitter questions | Watch »

Tara and Johnny learn about K-pop | Watch »

Aerials' coaches can't help yelling when watching jumps | Watch »

Leslie Jones brought some Team USA gear with her, but Tara and Johnny have her missing piece | Watch »

Maame Biney meets Leslie Jones in Olympic meeting for ages | Watch »

Olympic champion Nao Kodaira shows compassion, sportsmanship | Watch »

Remember everything that happened in week one in PyeongChang | Watch »

Relive the best moments from the men's free skate | Watch »

Must-See Wipeouts

There were massive crashes on Saturday in freeski and giant slalom.

Antoine Adelisse crashes hard during freeski slopestyle (from qualifying) | Watch »

Manuel Feller and Luca De Aliprandini crash in giant slalom | Watch »

Extras

Puerto Rico sends first athlete to Winter Games since 1998 | Watch »

