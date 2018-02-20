COPY-WATCH: Sunday's Highlights of Team USA from Winter Olympics

U.S. bobsled riding with Steve Holcomb in their thoughts | Watch »
Men's Curling Day 5: Team USA suffers losses to Japan and Norway | Watch »
Fourcade overcomes mistakes to win in dramatic photo finish | Watch »
Canada clinches a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-0 over South Korea | Watch »
How 1998 inspires U.S. women's hockey team | Watch »
Rebecca Lowe sits down with Hilary Knight and Meghan Duggan to reflect on the ’98 team.
Maame Biney felt internal, not external, Olympic pressure | Watch »
Team USA eliminate from team pursuit, Dutch advance | Watch »
Adam Rippon ‘never would have imagined’ response | Watch »
Vincent Zhou describes quads: ‘Swing it and feel it’ | Watch »
Nathan Chen offers advice for first-time Olympians | Watch »
Hubbell and Donohue in podium position after short dance | Watch »
Maia, Alex Shibutani perform upbeat short dance at Olympics | Watch »
Madison Chock and Evan Bates sit seventh after short dance | Watch »
Despite wardrobe malfunction, French dancers in second place | Watch »
Nick Goepper delivers on final run to take slopestyle silver | Watch »
Team USA no match for hot Japan squad | Watch »
Oleksandr Abramenko knew he had a gold medal jump | Watch »
Jonathon Lillis lands jump but it isn't enough to advance | Watch »
Nick Goepper delivers on final run to take slopestyle silver | Watch »
American Nick Goepper takes home the silver medal for the U.S.
Marcel Hirscher wins giant slalom gold after two near misses | Watch »
Austrian Marcel Hirscher takes home the gold in giant slalom.
Julia Marino reunites with childhood friend from Connecticut | Watch »
Team USA defeats Denmark in final end | Watch »
Team USA advances to its third consecutive gold medal game after defeating Finland 5-0 in the women’s hockey semifinals; The U.S. will face the winner of Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (9:10pm KST) in the gold medal game
All the highlights from USA's 5-0 win over Finland | Watch »
USA scores back-to-back power-play goals, extend lead to 4-0 | Watch »
Gigi Marvin opens the scoring for the United States | Watch »
Jamie Anderson into big air final with cab double cork 900 | Watch »
Julia Marino lands cab double under flip, makes big air final | Watch »
Hailey Langland doesn't advance out of big air qualifying | Watch »
Lindsey Vonn purposely slows herself down in training | Watch »
Mikaela Shiffrin tests the Olympic downhill course | Watch »
Stacey Cook in pain after downhill training run | Watch »
Adam Rippon answers everyone's Twitter questions | Watch »
Tara and Johnny learn about K-pop | Watch »
Aerials' coaches can't help yelling when watching jumps | Watch »
Leslie Jones brought some Team USA gear with her, but Tara and Johnny have her missing piece | Watch »
Maame Biney meets Leslie Jones in Olympic meeting for ages | Watch »
Olympic champion Nao Kodaira shows compassion, sportsmanship | Watch »
Remember everything that happened in week one in PyeongChang | Watch »
Relive the best moments from the men's free skate | Watch »
There were massive crashes on Saturday in freeski and giant slalom.
Antoine Adelisse crashes hard during freeski slopestyle (from qualifying) | Watch »
Manuel Feller and Luca De Aliprandini crash in giant slalom | Watch »
Puerto Rico sends first athlete to Winter Games since 1998 | Watch »
Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.