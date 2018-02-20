Man Charged in Connection to Outdoor Party Murder to Face Trial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged in Connection to Outdoor Party Murder to Face Trial for Rape

One of three men charged in a murder at an outdoor party in Crawford County last year is heading to trial on rape charges related to the case.

A district judge bound over all charges against Tyquil Munson, 21, after a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. They include rape of an unconscious victim, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, strangulation, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Police said he assaulted a teenage girl at the same party along Teeplevile Road in Athens Township where Jimmy Johnson, 21, was shot and killed.

Munson also faces charges in the murder, including hindering apprehension and destroying evidence.

Police said Munson cleaned trace evidence from the pistol allegedly used to kill Johnson.

Stephen Kozak, 27, of Meadville, is set to stand trial for the killing.

