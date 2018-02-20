Key Witness who Failed to Show for Erie Murder Trial Turns Himself In

A key witness for the prosecution who failed to show up for a murder trial last month turned himself in to the Erie County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.

Eugene Husband, 24, was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of Shakur Franklin, but he did not appear.

Charges were dropped for two of the four defendants - Jahaun Jones and Stephen Russell - because Husband did not show up.

Husband was taken to the Erie County Prison.

