Man Arrested for Breaking into Home, Pointing Gun at Homeowner Heading to Trial

The man who police say broke into a Millcreek Township home and pointed a gun at the homeowner will face trial.

Gregory L. Shaffer, 40, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning on charges including burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited, and recklessly endangering another person.

Shaffer was also released from the Erie County Prison Tuesday after his bond was changed from $35,000 straight to unsecured bond. He was taken into custody Feb. 12.

The burglary happened in the 5600 block of Perkins Street Oct. 31 around 7 p.m.

The owner came home and confronted the man in the her home, according to Millcreek Police.

Shaffer reportedly pointed a handgun at the woman, and she left the home, the detective said.

Items left at the scene linked Shaffer to the crime, police said.

