Man Arrested for Breaking into Home, Pointing Gun at Homeowner Heading to Trial

Man Arrested for Breaking into Home, Pointing Gun at Homeowner Heading to Trial

Gregory Shaffer Gregory Shaffer

The man who police say broke into a Millcreek Township home and pointed a gun at the homeowner will face trial.

Gregory L. Shaffer, 40, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning on charges including burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited, and recklessly endangering another person.

Shaffer was also released from the Erie County Prison Tuesday after his bond was changed from $35,000 straight to unsecured bond. He was taken into custody Feb. 12.

The burglary happened in the 5600 block of Perkins Street Oct. 31 around 7 p.m.

The owner came home and confronted the man in the her home, according to Millcreek Police.

Shaffer reportedly pointed a handgun at the woman, and she left the home, the detective said.

Items left at the scene linked Shaffer to the crime, police said.

