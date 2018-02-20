Man Arrested for Breaking into Home, Pointing Gun at Homeowner Heading to Trial

Some Erie County schools have earned high marks for safety.More >>
Some Erie County schools have earned high marks for safety.More >>
Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer tried a Cryotherapy Session at Lake Effect Cryotherapy to learn about the benefits.More >>
Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer tried a Cryotherapy Session at Lake Effect Cryotherapy to learn about the benefits.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies get some hands-on training, with an active shooter drill at a local elementary school.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies get some hands-on training, with an active shooter drill at a local elementary school.More >>
City of Dunkirk Police took Charlotta M. Thomas, 29, around 1 p.m. Sunday.More >>
City of Dunkirk Police took Charlotta M. Thomas, 29, around 1 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The crash happened in the 2200 block of Buffalo Rd. near Franklin Ave. around 10:46 a.m.More >>
The crash happened in the 2200 block of Buffalo Rd. near Franklin Ave. around 10:46 a.m.More >>
According to an essay financed by the Jefferson Educational Society, the project would spur stores, restaurants, and residential investment in the East Bayfront neighborhood.More >>
According to an essay financed by the Jefferson Educational Society, the project would spur stores, restaurants, and residential investment in the East Bayfront neighborhood.More >>