Man Arrested for Exposing Himself, Chasing Woman During Burglary

A man has been arrested after troopers said he exposed himself to a woman and began chasing her throughout the home during a burglary.

Daniel Glass Jr., 44, of Union City, is charged with burglary, simple assault, two counts of harassment and criminal trespass, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

State Police were called to the burglary in progress around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 15200 block of Union LeBoeuf Road in LeBoeuf Township.

A 40-year-old woman was inside the home when Glass came in through the front door, troopers said. He reportedly exposed himself then started chasing her through the home.

Her husband returned home and tried to physically prevented Glass from leaving, State Police said.

Troopers arrived and arrested Glass at the back of the home.

Glass was arraigned by District Judge Brian McGowan and taken to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond.

