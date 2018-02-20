Man Arrested for Exposing Himself, Chasing Woman During Burglary - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Arrested for Exposing Himself, Chasing Woman During Burglary

Posted: Updated:
Daniel L. Glass Jr. Daniel L. Glass Jr.

A man has been arrested after troopers said he exposed himself to a woman and began chasing her throughout the home during a burglary.

Daniel Glass Jr., 44, of Union City, is charged with burglary, simple assault, two counts of harassment and criminal trespass, indecent exposure and open lewdness.

State Police were called to the burglary in progress around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 15200 block of Union LeBoeuf Road in LeBoeuf Township.

A 40-year-old woman was inside the home when Glass came in through the front door, troopers said. He reportedly exposed himself then started chasing her through the home.

Her husband returned home and tried to physically prevented Glass from leaving, State Police said.

Troopers arrived and arrested Glass at the back of the home.

Glass was arraigned by District Judge Brian McGowan and taken to the Erie County Prison on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com