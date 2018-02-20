Golfers Enjoy Warm February Day

A lot of people were outside today, enjoying the record warm February temperatures.

Some of them were out enjoying a round of golf.

The Whispering Woods Golf Club opened for the first time this year today, a quite a few golfers were out.

Managers say they were thanked by many golfers for opening up.

No one seemed to mind that the greens were a little slow and the fairways were a bit soggy.

They were just thrilled to be out golfing in February, wearing the golf clothes they would normally wear during the summer.

Golfer Ross Runstedler said, "It is warm enough to wear shorts and a short sleeve shirt. It feels good."

There were still a few small patches of snow around the golf course, but no one seemed to mind.