Crews Work Long Hours Preparing Brig Niagara for Sailing Season

The sailing season for the U.S. Brig Niagara won't start until spring, but maintenance work continues all winter long.

A dozen carpenters, riggers and volunteers are now busy making sure Niagara will be ready to sail on schedule.

They repair and build new masts and other key parts of the ship, and inspect all eight miles of rigging.

And when needed, replace or put protective covering in key sections to help preserve the rigging and keep it safe for crew members.

Everyone in the shops has a long list of work to do, in a limited amount of time.

Shipwright Adam Stanisz said, "Wooden boats, regardless of the size, are a non-stop source of maintenance. We really pay attention to a lot of the key structural elements but we also pay attention to the little things because the little things can turn into big things real quick."

Two of the biggest jobs the crews are doing are replacing a mast and building a key platform for the main mast.