Crews Work Long Hours Preparing Brig Niagara for Sailing Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Work Long Hours Preparing Brig Niagara for Sailing Season

Posted: Updated:
Brig Niagara Workshops Brig Niagara Workshops

The sailing season for the U.S. Brig Niagara won't start until spring, but maintenance work continues all winter long.

A dozen carpenters, riggers and volunteers are now busy making sure  Niagara will be ready to sail on schedule.

They repair and build new masts and other key parts of the ship, and inspect all eight miles of rigging.

And when needed, replace or put protective covering in key sections to help preserve the rigging and keep it safe for crew members.

Everyone in the shops has a long list of work to do, in a limited amount of time.

Shipwright Adam Stanisz said, "Wooden boats, regardless of the size, are a non-stop source of maintenance. We really pay attention to a lot of the key structural elements but we also pay attention to the little things because the little things can turn into big things real quick."

Two of the biggest jobs the crews are doing are replacing a mast and building a key platform for the main mast.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com