Erie Man Accused in Deadly Drug Delivery Makes His Way Into Cour - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Accused in Deadly Drug Delivery Makes His Way Into Court

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man, charged with facilitating the drug delivery that claimed the life of a young woman, made his way into court Tuesday.

The preliminary hearing was continued though, for Chester Carr, 28, because he requested to hire a personal attorney.

Police say Carr, while in prison, contacted a 17-year-old girl to take over his drug deliveries, while he was in prison.

According to police, that girl then delivered drugs to Olivia Askins, 21, of Millcreek who died of an overdose of cocaine and Fentanyl, in April of 2017.

Both Carr and the teen were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, among other charges. Carr will make his way back into court on March 13, 2018.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com