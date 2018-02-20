Erie Man Accused in Deadly Drug Delivery Makes His Way Into Court

The Erie man, charged with facilitating the drug delivery that claimed the life of a young woman, made his way into court Tuesday.

The preliminary hearing was continued though, for Chester Carr, 28, because he requested to hire a personal attorney.

Police say Carr, while in prison, contacted a 17-year-old girl to take over his drug deliveries, while he was in prison.

According to police, that girl then delivered drugs to Olivia Askins, 21, of Millcreek who died of an overdose of cocaine and Fentanyl, in April of 2017.

Both Carr and the teen were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, among other charges. Carr will make his way back into court on March 13, 2018.