U.S. Men's Hockey Team Ousted by Czech Republic in Shootout, U.S. Women's Hockey Team Still Playing for Gold

Olympic heartbreak for the U.S. Men's Hockey Team and Erie's own Ryan Zapolski, as a nail-biter in the Quarterfinals leaves the American squad out of the medal race.

The disappointing loss between the USA Men’s Hockey Team and the Czech Republic has been getting a lot of social media attention.

Last night’s game becoming a top trending topic on twitter.

Can't stand that they end an #OlympicGames2018 w/ a shootout, or any game for that matter. The second they go to shootout it's not a team sport, it's a skill competition. #USAvsCZE shootout #Peyongchang — ?deb (@BuoteDebbie) February 21, 2018

Unfortunately, the men’s hockey and Cathedral Prep and Mercyhurst Grad Ryan Zapolski weren’t able to pull away a win.

But while the men’s hockey team may be out, the U.S Women’s Hockey Team is still in.

They’ll be facing their rivals from Canada tonight.

While most of us will be cheering for the stars and stripes, some will be watching former Mercyhurst Hockey stars Meghan Agosta and Bailey Bram.

They’re playing for team Canada, and there’s a lot of history between these two teams.

Canada has won gold in each of the last four Olympics.

Three times against the U.S. in the final.

The game between Canada and USA is set for 11 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.