Erie Man Convicted of Third-Degree Murder Sentenced - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Convicted of Third-Degree Murder Sentenced

Posted: Updated:

An Erie man convicted in a deadly shooting last year will spend the next 25 years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Merle Page Jr. to 25 to 51 years in prison for third-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person and two other firearms charges.

He was convicted by a jury in the January 2017 shooting death of Marcell Flemings, 27, at the Shell gas station at East 6th and Parade in Erie.

Police said it escalated into gunfire, which was captured on the gas station's security cameras.

The prosecution had been seeking a first-degree murder conviction, but the jury decided there was not enough evidence to prove Page specifically intended to kill Flemings.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com