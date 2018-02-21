Erie Man Convicted of Third-Degree Murder Sentenced

An Erie man convicted in a deadly shooting last year will spend the next 25 years behind bars.

A judge sentenced Merle Page Jr. to 25 to 51 years in prison for third-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person and two other firearms charges.

He was convicted by a jury in the January 2017 shooting death of Marcell Flemings, 27, at the Shell gas station at East 6th and Parade in Erie.

Police said it escalated into gunfire, which was captured on the gas station's security cameras.

The prosecution had been seeking a first-degree murder conviction, but the jury decided there was not enough evidence to prove Page specifically intended to kill Flemings.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.